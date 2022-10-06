Information for disabled applicants

Applicants with a medically recognized disability have certain protected rights in Germany. These rights are within the country’s so-called Ninth Book (“Neuntes Buch”) of the Code of Social Law. If the disability is rated at a 50 or greater, the law applies to these individuals as severely disabled.

Disabled individuals receive various types of support: You will be assisted with your application and, as much as possible, you will be given appropriate working materials. You have a right to this assistance. In order to determine the disability, an application must be submitted to the appropriate authorities for approval. DW accepts proof of disability from other countries.

Suitability for the role being equal, people with severe disabilities or equivalent status will be considered preferentially. We are working to drive the inclusion of people with disabilities by making our sites and workspaces as easily accessible as possible. Moreover, we specifically employ people who are trained to work with disabled employees and applicants. This internal council is available to you for any issues related to your application and employment. If you are uncertain whether your disability would be recognized in Germany, reply ‘yes’ on the online application and note that you would like to discuss this with a council member.