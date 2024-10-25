Georgia: New publication explores the safety of journalists leading up to the 2024 elections

As the 2024 elections approach, journalists are facing a rapidly deteriorating media environment. The 2024 World Press Freedom Index by Reporters Without Borders highlights a significant decline in the country's performance. The deteriorating situation is primarily due to the adoption of the Georgia's Law on Transparency of Foreign Influence, commonly known as the "Foreign Agents" law.

The following study by the Center for Media, Information, and Social Research reflects the experience and security situation of journalists in Georgia in the run-up to the 2024 elections. The report examines in detail the risks, challenges, threats, and expectations faced by media representatives. The findings reveal a media landscape that is battling for its survival and preservation of democracy amidst growing authoritarianism.

Download the report below.

This publication was funded by the European Union and co-funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). Its contents are the sole responsibility of the Center for Media, Information and Social Research and do not necessarily reflect the views of the European Union and BMZ.