DW participates in the AI Charter in Media with Reporters Without Borders

Media around the world are coming under pressure from new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI). In response, an international committee has been assembled, made up of Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and 16 partner organizations, including DW represented by DW Akademie. Led by journalist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa, the 31 committee members from 18 countries aim to develop a charter for regulating the use of AI in the media by the end of 2023.

Voices from the Global South must be heard

Jan Lublinski, head of Policy and Learning at DW Akademie, represents DW on the newly formed committee.

"Media houses and journalists from the Global South must have an equal and self-determined say in the development of these technologies. They must be also involved in seeking principles for dealing with AI," says Lublinski. "We need a pluralistic, transparent and healthy AI landscape, not a new set of centralized structures like we are seeing with the development of social media platforms."

Jan Lublinski, head of Policy and Learning at DW Akademie

Regulated handling of AI protects freedom of expression worldwide

The rapid developments in AI are already profoundly changing the world of journalism. They are putting enormous pressure on the media sector to act. AI-based technologies threaten information integrity and freedom of expression worldwide. Yet when used responsibly, they also offer opportunities to promote quality information and greater diversity.

Media organizations need take an active role in shaping a responsible approach to new technologies to protect the right to reliable information and freedom of expression. To this end, media players from the Global South must participate in the development of these technologies to prevent a new digital divide. The technologies should therefore reflect diverse social groups and languages in public discourse. As part of the global initiative on AI in the media, DW Akademie plans to engage its partners from around the world in the discussions.

