Climate journalism projects in Timor-Leste and the Philippines

DW Akademie is seeking service providers both in Timor-Leste and the Philippines, such as environmental or journalistic organizations, to coordinate and conduct an environmental journalism workshop for local media professionals as well as a community lab in a community particularly affected by climate change.

Find the complete calls for proposals in the download section below

The workshop is part of the project "Let’s talk Climate! -- Information & Communication about climate topics," financed by Germany’s Federal Foreign Office (Auswärtiges Amt). Its aims to support local media professionals from Timor-Leste, Indonesia and the Philippines in the production of high-quality video stories on environmental issues based on the needs of rural communities in affected regions.

Timeline

Applications will be shortlisted by April 28, 2024. All applicants will be informed about the final decision by Mai 5, 2024.

The service contract will start at the beginning of June. Final documentation of the activities has to be delivered by September 15, 2024.

Any questions related to this TOR can be directed via email to Dina Sielbeck (dina.sielbeck@dw.com).