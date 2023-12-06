Climate change and the media: Climate action needs media freedom

Environmental journalism has a pivotal role in effectively implementing human rights. What is required, above all, is independent information, reliable facts, and constructive dialogue. Bearing the accelerating climate crises in mind, environmental journalists’ work has never been more crucial. But they live dangerously. What can be done to support them?

DW Akademie's answer to this question ranges from supporting their education, fostering collaborative cross-border research to providing tools for media's crisis management.