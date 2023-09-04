Call for podcasting co-trainers in Armenia

We are looking for experienced podcasting facilitators for a PodcasTraining program in Armenia.
We are looking for experienced podcasting facilitators for a training program in Armenia, jointly implemented with Media Initiatives Center. The goal is to help a group of up to twelve podcasters to improve their existing materials or start new projects.
Apply by September 10, 2023.
The "European Media Facility in Armenia – Building Sustainable and Professional Media" project is being implemented by DW Akademie in cooperation with BBC Media Action, Democracy Development Foundation (DDF), Hetq/ Investigative Journalists NGO and Factor TV. The project is funded by the European Union and the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).