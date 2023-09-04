 Call for podcasting co-trainers in Armenia | Opportunities and Tenders | DW | 04.09.2023

Opportunities and Tenders

Call for podcasting co-trainers in Armenia

We are looking for experienced podcasting facilitators for a PodcasTraining program in Armenia.

Grafik Projekt PodcasTraining

We are looking for experienced podcasting facilitators for a training program in Armenia, jointly implemented with Media Initiatives Center. The goal is to help a group of up to twelve podcasters to improve their existing materials or start new projects.

Find the complete call in the downloads section below.

Apply by September 10, 2023.

 

The "European Media Facility in Armenia – Building Sustainable and Professional Media" project is being implemented by DW Akademie in cooperation with BBC Media Action, Democracy Development Foundation (DDF), Hetq/ Investigative Journalists NGO and Factor TV. The project is funded by the European Union and the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

Downloads

Open call: Podcasting trainer in Armenia | DW Akademie

pdf download