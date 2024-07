Opportunities and Tenders

Call for participation: "Mental Health Support for Georgian Media Community" Initiative

DW Akademie has launched an initiative for Georgian media owrkers in collaboration with the Global Initiative on Psychiatry in Tbilisi. The project aims to assist media professionals in managing work-related stress.

The project includes three components: Equipping media professionals with information on coping with stress to promote self-care;

workshops for media professionals (journalists, cameramen, digital/graphic content makers, editors, producers, and media managers), to enhance individual and organizational resilience;

individual consultations for media professionals to support their mental health. Find the detailed call in the downloads section below.

Downloads