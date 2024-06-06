Call for Consultants: Scrollytelling Consultancy

DW Akademie is currently seeking skilled experts to lead engaging consultancy processes tailored to the specific needs of media outlets in the Western Balkans. We invite qualified candidates with a strong background in scrollytelling and consultancy to apply for this position.

Find the full Call for Consultants in the downloads section below.

The selected consultants will:

1. Lead consultancy processes focused on scrollytelling techniques.

2. Customize sessions based on the specific needs of Western Balkan media outlets.

3. Deliver engaging and interactive sessions in English.

4. Simplify complex scrollytelling concepts for diverse participants with varying levels of experience.

Please submit your offer by June 17, 2024, (17:00 CET).