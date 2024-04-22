Call for applications: Fellowship for Investigative Journalism in East Africa

In East Africa, an increasing economic system of disinformation and hate speech has been established in recent years, leaving societies exposed to digital threats such as misinformation, propaganda and hate speech, and to applications of mass surveillance technology and harmful use of artificial intelligence.

These threats distort the understanding of citizens for reality and possibilities to make informed decisions, and democratic processes are systematically undermined. Especially women are victims of misogynous online attacks. Hence, story pitches considering a gender aspect will be particularly appreciated.

Find the complete call in the download section below

15 investigative journalists from East African countries (including Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan), and journalists from the region living in exile in East African countries, will be selected from applicants who offer the best pitches for an in-depth journalistic media product on digital threats. After the selection process has been finalized, the research fellows will be invited to the kick-off event in Nairobi/Kenya at the end of June 2024.

Apply by May 12, 2024