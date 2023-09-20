Call for applications: Content production grants for Georgian media

The purpose of this grant program is to create an opportunity for Georgian national and local media to produce and distribute interesting, fact-based, and relevant content.

We welcome all formats and platforms (with the only exception of news and fictional formats). Potential partners must cover the issues that are interesting for Georgian audiences, and counter disinformation during the election year and prior and after the election day.

Find the complete call for applications in the download section below.

DW Akademie will provide a mentoring program to support all phases of the production process.

Who can apply?

Media outlets, independent content-makers and production companies, media professionals individually or as a team

with at least 7-year proven track record of media content production

who preferably work on community driven content and can reach impressive or good audience size

who want to cover untold stories or underreported topics or can offer an interesting format for national or local Georgian audiences during the election year. Stories relevant to audiences only in a specific region are also welcome.

who have an established media platform/media outlet to publish content. Independent contentmakers’ partnerships with media outlets

Submission Guidelines:

Applicants must use our templates

A project proposal using our application form that should not exceed a total of 2 pages

Anything beyond the 2-page limit will not be considered

Font type: Times New Roman, Font size 11

A financial proposal using our budget template

Applicants must complete both documents in English

Both documents must be sent to dw-akademie.georgia@dw.com with the following subject line: “ConMeCo Content Production Grants A-EUGE01- [your organization’s name]”

Applicants will receive a confirmation of submission

Apply by October 22, 2023.

The "Quality Media and Conscious Media Consumption for Resilient Society" (ConMeCo) project is implemented by DW Akademie in cooperation with Media Development Foundation and Human Rights Centre funded by the European Union and co-funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.