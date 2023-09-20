 Call for applications: Content production grants for Georgian media | Opportunities and Tenders | DW | 20.09.2023

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Opportunities and Tenders

Call for applications: Content production grants for Georgian media

DW Akademie is launching a selection process to provide content production grants for qualified media organizations in Georgia.

DW Akademie Button Apply now

The purpose of this grant program is to create an opportunity for Georgian national and local media to produce and distribute interesting, fact-based, and relevant content.

We welcome all formats and platforms (with the only exception of news and fictional formats). Potential partners must cover the issues that are interesting for Georgian audiences, and counter disinformation during the election year and prior and after the election day.

Find the complete call for applications in the download section below.

DW Akademie will provide a mentoring program to support all phases of the production process.

Who can apply?

Media outlets, independent content-makers and production companies, media professionals individually or as a team

  • with at least 7-year proven track record of media content production
  • who preferably work on community driven content and can reach impressive or good audience size
  • who want to cover untold stories or underreported topics or can offer an interesting format for national or local Georgian audiences during the election year. Stories relevant to audiences only in a specific region are also welcome.
  • who have an established media platform/media outlet to publish content. Independent contentmakers’ partnerships with media outlets

Submission Guidelines:

  • Applicants must use our templates
  • A project proposal using our application form that should not exceed a total of 2 pages
  • Anything beyond the 2-page limit will not be considered
  • Font type: Times New Roman, Font size 11
  • A financial proposal using our budget template
  • Applicants must complete both documents in English
  • Both documents must be sent to dw-akademie.georgia@dw.com with the following subject line: “ConMeCo Content Production Grants A-EUGE01- [your organization’s name]”
  • Applicants will receive a confirmation of submission

Apply by October 22, 2023. 

The "Quality Media and Conscious Media Consumption for Resilient Society" (ConMeCo) project is implemented by DW Akademie in cooperation with Media Development Foundation and Human Rights Centre funded by the European Union and co-funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Logos der Projektpartner und Mittelgeber im EU-Projekt ConMeCo der DW Akademie in Georgien

Downloads

Call for applications: Content production grants for Georgian media | DW Akademie

pdf download