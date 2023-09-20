Call for applications: Content production grants for Georgian media

DW Akademie is launching a selection process to provide content production grants for qualified media organizations in Georgia.
The purpose of this grant program is to create an opportunity for Georgian national and local media to produce and distribute interesting, fact-based, and relevant content.
We welcome all formats and platforms (with the only exception of news and fictional formats). Potential partners must cover the issues that are interesting for Georgian audiences, and counter disinformation during the election year and prior and after the election day.
DW Akademie will provide a mentoring program to support all phases of the production process.
Media outlets, independent content-makers and production companies, media professionals individually or as a team
The "Quality Media and Conscious Media Consumption for Resilient Society" (ConMeCo) project is implemented by DW Akademie in cooperation with Media Development Foundation and Human Rights Centre funded by the European Union and co-funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.