Applications for the bilingual (German-English) traineeship are open from October 23, 2023 (12 p.m. UCT+2) until November 27, 2023 (12 p.m. UCT+1). Applications must be submitted online only and within the given time frame, using the application link on our e-Recruitment Portal.

Before you apply you should read all available information and guidelines about the International Traineeship in the FAQ's!

The traineeship will start in January, 2025 and end in June, 2026.