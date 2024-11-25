(Re-)Claiming Spaces: Finding hope in the face of sexual violence

Birhan Gebrekirstos Mezgbo was teaching electrical engineering at the University of Mekelle in northern Ethiopia when a civil war broke out between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front in the Tigray region. With her university closed, Mezgbo began volunteering to help those who came to the city seeking food, shelter, and medical care.

It was there she heard stories of horrific sexual violence perpetrated on women by soldiers. Unfortunately, because of the stigma of rape, many women were not seeking medical or psychological care.

"They could not even discuss what happened to them (with) their family members," said Mezgbo. "I had to figure out how I could help them."

For filmmaker Joan Rispa Kiragu, exposure to the problem of gender-based violence came while visiting rural villages in western Kenya with a touring film festival. One film featured a young woman who was raped by an older man to repay her father's debt.

"When we discussed the film after the screening, I was shocked that there were people – including women – who did not see anything wrong with what happened to the girl," said Kiragu, adding that statutory rape is illegal in Kenya.

"But I also realized that there was a lack of information about the law, about women's rights in these villages," she added. "That was something that we could change," added Kiragu.

(Re-)Claiming Spaces

DW Akademie’s (Re-)Claiming Spaces project has been a transformative initiative to develop creative ideas that improve rural women’s access to relevant information and strengthen their participation in public discourse. With a multi-layered approach, social innovators could develop and pitch their ideas for empowering women in rural East Africa. DW Akademie received more than 170 applications from Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda and Ethiopia for the project.

Mezgbo and Kiragu were among those selected to participate. They started with a 5-day IdeaLab in Kampala in November 2023, where they had the opportunity to learn the Human-Centered Design approach to solving problems. In the following 3-month testing phase, the 20 innovators finalized their project ideas, increasing relevance and feasibility based on the target group’s feedback. DW Akademie supported the testing with small seed grants and coaching.

Participants pitched their refined ideas during the ActionLab in April 2024. Mezgbo and Kiragu, as well as Tanzania’s Faima Ibrahim, an artist, and Hedwig Arinaitwe, a journalist from Uganda, were selected winners.

"One of our key learnings from the (Re-)Claiming Spaces project has been the immense value in bringing these social innovators together and strengthening their leadership skills," said Christin Behne, (Re-)Claiming Spaces project manager "They are truly the catalysts of change in their communities, and a focused leadership approach was essential to support their growth and impact."

The four innovators also received coaching and grants to implement their project idea in a 6-month pilot phase, which ended in November 2024.

One of the co-facilitators of (Re-)Claiming Spaces' IdeaLab and ActionLab sessions, Benson Githaiga, described (Re-)Claiming Spaces as an experimental "sandbox" initiative with potential for transformative societal impact.

"It lies at an intersection of community issues and dissemination of information," he said, "showing how information can support change, culture, and reclaim dignity."

Joan Rispa Kiragu talking to students about gender-based violence in Western Kenya

The power of film

After the film screenings, Kiragu developed a project called "Seeds of Grace," which dispels myths and misconceptions about intimate partner relationships and gender-based violence (GBV) among girls aged 13-17 in Kenya's Uasin Gishu County.

The idea was to partner with rural schools where films confronting the GBV could be screened. Afterward, students would be encouraged to submit and discuss questions.

"I decided to partner with secondary schools because too many young girls are forced to leave school because they get pregnant at a young age, often after having sex with older men," said Kiragu.

Many schools refused to host the screenings because of the topic’s intimate nature, but three schools did present her films to around 1,000 students.

One of the films that Kiragu screens is Japheth Ayieko’s "Hayazoleki," about a relationship between a female student, who gets pregnant, and her male teacher, who is arrested.

In discussions afterward, many female students initially defended the relationship. But Kiragu observed that the dialogue often shifted as they discussed the relationship's moral and legal consequences.

"Young girls don't discuss these topics with their parents or their teachers, so it was really beautiful to see the transformation of many of these girls right before our eyes," she said.

Birhan Gebrekirstos Mezgbo at a workshop for gender-based violence survivors in the Tigray region of Ethiopia

Help is out there

Mezgbo spent more than a year speaking to rape victims and documenting their stories. One woman from a rural area near where Mezgbo grew up reported that Eritrean soldiers held her for five days and repeatedly raped her.

"That could have been me or my mother or my sister," said Mezgbo.

With support from the (Re-)Claiming Spaces initiative, Mezgbo launched the "She Heals, We Heal" project, which in the past three months has aired 12 podcasts on local radio stations. Featuring expert insights and input from religious leaders, the broadcasts offer not only crucial information but also encourage women to share their stories, fostering a sense of community and support.

"These podcasts have played a pivotal role in reaching women in some rural areas who might otherwise struggle to access such information," said Mezgbo.

"She Heals, We Heal" highlights the power of media in bridging information gaps and promoting social change, particularly in underserved regions. The project also hosts one-on-one meetings with victims, focus group discussions and community awareness workshops.

"By breaking the silence surrounding sexual violence and reducing the stigma associated with seeking help, we are enabling more women to engage with and benefit from community resources," she said.

The "(Re-)Claiming Spaces" was implemented by DW Akademie in Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania and Ethiopia and was funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).