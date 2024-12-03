Website relaunch: DW Akademie has a new look!

DW Akademie's website now has a new look that is more responsive, low barrier and features the new DW design.

What is the focus of DW Akademie's work? In which regions of the world and countries is it active? How does it participate in the current discussions of media development cooperation? Users will now be able to find answers to these questions quicker and more intuitively on DW Akademie's new website.

New technology for a better user experience

A central goal of the relaunch is to focus on users and their habits and optimize content for mobile use. With a new menu navigation, revised SEO and improved accessibility, dw-akademie.com is now more appealing for both people and search engines.

The DW Akademie website is available in English, German, Spanish, French and Russian.