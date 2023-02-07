 Middle East: Fostering gender-sensitive media | All media content | DW | 07.02.2023

Middle East/North Africa

Middle East: Fostering gender-sensitive media

To strengthen media pluralism and gender sensitivity in the media, the Palestinian organization TAM – Women Media & Development offered a training for journalists on gender-sensitive and gender-just reporting.

  • DW Akademie, Training zur Stärkung des Medienpluralismus

    Promoting Gender Sensitive Media

    12 female journalists took part in the training and learned how to produce gender-sensitive and gender-just media materials and to cover topics with gender sensitivity.

  • DW Akademie, Training zur Stärkung des Medienpluralismus

    Participant Wijdan Youssef

    "The terminology we use in our materials is important for the promotion of gender-sensitive media."

  • DW Akademie, Training zur Stärkung des Medienpluralismus

    Trainer Lubna Al-Ashqar

    The trainer explained how a topic can be approached in a gender-sensitive manner.

  • DW Akademie, Training zur Stärkung des Medienpluralismus

    Participant Rana Aweina

    "Our participation in this training allowed us to discern the smallest details related to gender-sensitive media coverage."

  • DW Akademie, Training zur Stärkung des Medienpluralismus

    Balloon activity

    The training also included physical activities as well.

  • DW Akademie, Training zur Stärkung des Medienpluralismus

    Theory and practice

    During the theoretical part of the workshop, journalistic tasks were addressed, including conducting research, writing reports, selecting stories and choosing interview settings.

  • DW Akademie, Training zur Stärkung des Medienpluralismus

    Participant Maram

    "I learned how to approach survivors of violence during media coverage, and what to take into consideration."

  • DW Akademie, Training zur Stärkung des Medienpluralismus

    Rose and Oraib

    Participants Rose and Oraib were enjoying the practical activities in the training on gender-sensitive journalism.

  • DW Akademie, Training zur Stärkung des Medienpluralismus
    More

    Workshop take-aways

    "I am happy that this training helped me to gain the skills and capacities needed for gender sensitive coverage, something that was absent during the pandemic."


Media coverage during the COVID-19 pandemic has frequently excluded women’s perspectives, voices and expertise about how the pandemic affected women. In many countries, substantial bias could be observed towards men’s perspectives in the news coverage of the pandemic and an underrepresentation of women's experiences. 

The example of reporting during the pandemic highlights the significant role the media could play in promoting diversity and gender equality, which has the power to change public perception. But in order to tackle current inequalities, media professionals themselves must gain an awareness that gender is a sensitive topic for media, and it is important to communicate the need for change to the public.

Thus, the Palestinian partner organization TAM – Women Media & Development conducted an intensive capacity-building training for twelve journalists and media specialists over the course of four days. They focused on producing gender-sensitive and gender-just media materials and covering topics with gender sensitivity. Through this training, TAM sought to strengthen media pluralism and integration of gender sensitive approaches in media, as well as to enhance the capacity of media professionals through technical and professional development in research, report writing, story selection, and interview settings. 