 International Media Studies | Master's Degree | DW | 05.09.2024
International Media Studies

The Master's Degree program is targeted at students from around the world that want to work in a position of responsibility in journalism or the communications sector.

DW Akademie / Masterstudiengang

It especially addresses journalists-in-training, media representatives from radio, TV, online and print and communication experts.

Those interested must have completed an academic program (bachelor's degree or equivalent) and have acquired at least one year of professional experience in a media-related field after their first degree.

The program is held in English.

The IMS program is especially targeted at:

  • Media representatives from radio, TV, online and print
  • Journalists-in-training, especially from electronic media
  • Journalists and management from community radio stations
  • Communication experts
  • NGO employees
  • Employees from ministries
  • Employees from cooperative development groups and projects
  • Representatives from regional working groups and national broadcasters
  • Media association representatives

Application Process

Applications for the fall intake of the IMS Master's Degree are now closed.

Admission

For the Master's Program, applicants must have a bachelor's degree, at least one year of professional experience in a media-related field and advanced skills in English.

Tuition Fees, Financing and Scholarships

The tuition fees for the postgraduate, four-semester Master's Program will cost a total of 6,000 EUR. There is a limited number of scholarships available.

Support

We support our students actively during the entire program. The manageable number of students and the personal atmosphere all contribute to an immediate and open communication between teachers and students.
International Media Studies: Registrar’s office, Ira Fröhlich and Irene Najjemba

Registrar's office

Mon - Fri | 9 am - 4 pm (UTC+1)

E: ims@dw.com

T:+ 49.228.429-2892

