International Media Studies

The Master's Degree program is targeted at students from around the world that want to work in a position of responsibility in journalism or the communications sector.
It especially addresses journalists-in-training, media representatives from radio, TV, online and print and communication experts.
Those interested must have completed an academic program (bachelor's degree or equivalent) and have acquired at least one year of professional experience in a media-related field after their first degree.
The program is held in English.
For the Master's Program, applicants must have a bachelor's degree, at least one year of professional experience in a media-related field and advanced skills in English.
The tuition fees for the postgraduate, four-semester Master's Program will cost a total of 6,000 EUR. There is a limited number of scholarships available.