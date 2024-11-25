Insights from Pakistan: Shaping the journalism of the future

Media freedom and freedom of expression are cornerstones of democracy, enabling citizens to make informed decisions and ensuring transparency and accountability. The rapid growth of digital and new media through the adoption of modern tools and technologies in Pakistan makes it vital to build a sustainable and inclusive media landscape.



This requires refining media regulations to support independent journalism, ensuring journalists’ safety, curbing disinformation, promoting inclusion and diversity, and investing in new technologies. Participants of the Islamabad Media Summit on Journalism of the Future emphasized the need for a collaborative and unified approach involving media professionals, academia, civil society and government bodies to create a media environment that is sustainable, accountable and resilient.

Here is a list of eight steps to reach this aim:

1. Recognizing digital media as the future



Digital media represents the future of journalism and must be developed into a reliable and professional platform for quality journalism. This requires policies and practices that strengthen its credibility, combat misinformation, and support innovative practices in news dissemination.

2. Developing media-friendly legislation



The legislative process in Pakistan must focus on creating media- and public-friendly laws. While learning from successful international models, it is critical to ensure these laws reflect Pakistan’s unique cultural, political, and societal contexts.

Panelists Talha Ahad (left), CEO at TCM and Saqib Tanveer, journalist for Independent Urdu

3. Ensuring media independence through self-regulation

Media must operate independently, free from governmental and institutional interference. A self-regulatory framework will enhance journalistic integrity, build public trust, and foster accountability within the industry.

4. Promoting inclusion and diversity

Media organizations and policymakers should prioritize addressing the gaps in inclusion and diversity. This includes amplifying marginalized voices, ensuring equal representation in newsroom decision-making and fostering an environment where diverse perspectives can thrive.

Harmeet Singh, First Pakistani Sikh anchor in the media industry

5. Bridging the gap between academia and the media industry

Stronger partnerships between media organizations, academia and civil society are essential for enhancing media literacy among the public. Efforts should focus on enabling citizens to identify credible news sources and countering misinformation.

Collaboration with technology companies should also prioritize algorithms that promote credible content and reduce polarization in digital spaces.

6. Building capacity in digital journalism

Capacity-building programs for media professionals must focus on equipping them to responsibly leverage digital platforms while upholding journalistic ethics. These programs should address emerging technologies, audience engagement and innovative storytelling.

7. Supporting journalists’ physical, digital, and psychological well-being

Journalists operate in high-pressure and often dangerous environments. Comprehensive safety measures—including physical, digital, and psychological support—are essential for safeguarding their well-being and enhancing their ability to produce impactful journalism.

8. Advancing eLearning and new tools for journalism

eLearning is a key driver for the future of journalism training. Media stakeholders should invest in and promote new tools and methodologies to improve journalistic quality, foster innovation and ensure the long-term viability of media institutions.

Two female conference participants in Islamabad

This list was developed and finalized during the Journalism of the Future Summit in Islamabad, Pakistan from November 14-15, 2024 and endorsed during the closing session by over 100 participants. The summit convened media professionals, members of civil society, parliamentarians and other key stakeholders to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing journalism in Pakistan. This declaration reflects the collective insights and recommendations of participants, experts and panelists and is aimed at fostering a professional, independent, and sustainable media ecosystem in Pakistan.