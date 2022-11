Opportunities and Tenders

Yemen: Calls for journalism trainers, and a researcher for a study on media and information literacy

For a training program for Yemeni journalists, as well as research on media and information literacy in the country, DW Akademie currently has two open calls.

DW Akademie would like to recruit journalism trainers in Yemen to prepare and conduct training modules for 12-15 Yemeni journalists. DW Akademie is looking for a researcher or research firm to conduct a study that gives an overview of the Media and Information Literacy (MIL) landscape in Yemen. Please find the full terms of reference in both English and Arabic in the download section below. For both positions, please submit your application by November 30, 2022.

Downloads