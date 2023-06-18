Together for media freedom: Political actors, non-governmental organizations and media professionals from around the world gathered in Santiago de Chile to celebrate World Press Freedom Day on May 3, 2024. DW Akademie and partner organizations also contributed to the UNESCO conference with discussion panels and workshops. The topics included environmental journalism, countering disinformation in this super election year and the question of how media development organizations can ensure the economic survival of quality media. One maxim prevails – that the human right to freedom of expression and access to information can only be defended together.