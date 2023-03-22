Winter Cyber-Awareness Camp: Empowering young women to fight online violence

The organization TAM – Women Media & Development held a Media and Digital Safety Camp for teenagers to address digital security and gender-based online violence.
Gender-based online violence has been a growing issue affecting young people during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many social activities moved from the public to the digital sphere.
To raise awareness on the issue and help young people to safely navigate the digital realm, the Palestinian organization TAM – Women Media & Development conducted a three-day Winter Cyber-Awareness Camp for 18 teenagers, aged 12 to 16.
The students were selected from three local schools in Bethlehem and Jericho. Together, they discussed topics such as Media and Information Literacy (MIL), gender-based online violence, digital privacy and security. The aim was to make young people aware of the risks and dangers, while empowering them to play an active role in reducing gender-based violence.