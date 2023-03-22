 Winter Cyber-Awareness Camp: Empowering young women to fight online violence | All media content | DW | 22.03.2023

Middle East/North Africa

Winter Cyber-Awareness Camp: Empowering young women to fight online violence

The organization TAM – Women Media & Development held a Media and Digital Safety Camp for teenagers to address digital security and gender-based online violence.

  • DW Akademie, Cyber Awareness Camp für Jugendliche

    Media and Digital Security

    18 teenagers aged 12 to 16 took part in the Winter Cyber-Awareness Camp.

  • DW Akademie, Cyber Awareness Camp für Jugendliche

    Breaking the ice

    On the first day of the camp, the girls played games to break the ice and get to know each other better.

  • DW Akademie, Cyber Awareness Camp für Jugendliche

    Movement activities

    The training included theoretical tasks as well as movement activities to bring the group closer together.

  • DW Akademie, Cyber Awareness Camp für Jugendliche

    Loujain and Aya

    Participants Loujain and Aya gave a presentation during one of the training sessions.

  • DW Akademie, Cyber Awareness Camp für Jugendliche

    Generating new ideas

    Brainstorming session and discussion.

  • DW Akademie, Cyber Awareness Camp für Jugendliche

    Participant Sadeel

    "I have become more capable in distinguishing between fake news and rumors, and actual news."

  • DW Akademie, Cyber Awareness Camp für Jugendliche

    Trainer Esraa Saad

    Facilitator and trainer Esraa Saad said about the participants: "They were an active group that loved to learn, and they were passionate about passing on what they learned about media and digital safety to other girls."

  • DW Akademie, Cyber Awareness Camp für Jugendliche

    Outdoor activities

    Participating in movement activities in the garden.

  • DW Akademie, Cyber Awareness Camp für Jugendliche

    Tasks and activites

    The girls were taking part in several tasks and activities, looking at digital safety from different perspectives. 

  • DW Akademie, Cyber Awareness Camp für Jugendliche

    New perspectives

    One of the participants summarized her experience of the camp: “Our knowledge about how to protect our accounts and information on the internet has increased, especially since we spend a lot of time on our phones, whether for entertainment or education.”


  • DW Akademie, Cyber Awareness Camp für Jugendliche

Gender-based online violence has been a growing issue affecting young people during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many social activities moved from the public to the digital sphere.  

To raise awareness on the issue and help young people to safely navigate the digital realm, the Palestinian organization TAM – Women Media & Development conducted a three-day Winter Cyber-Awareness Camp for 18 teenagers, aged 12 to 16.  

The students were selected from three local schools in Bethlehem and Jericho. Together, they discussed topics such as Media and Information Literacy (MIL), gender-based online violence, digital privacy and security. The aim was to make young people aware of the risks and dangers, while empowering them to play an active role in reducing gender-based violence.  