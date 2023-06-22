Close cooperation with local partner organizations in 72 developing and emerging countries is our strong suit. To enable us to work even better together, we are continuously opening or expanding DW Akademie's country and regional offices. For example, a new DW Akademie office was opened in Burkina Faso in 2022 and one in Mexico in 2023. Our 16 field offices complement our ten DW Akademie offices to form a global network of media development experts. Our decentralized organizational structure guarantees that we are where we are most needed.