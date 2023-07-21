 #VotoConSentido: using radio to promote the right to vote | All media content | DW | 21.07.2023

Latin America

#VotoConSentido: using radio to promote the right to vote

COMUNICARES, DW Akademie's partner in Guatemala, encourages citizen participation and critical voting in national elections with the #VotoConSentido campaign, a result of the AMI Information and Journalism Community.

  • Guatemala DW Akademie Kampagne Voto Con Sentido

    Training tour in Guatemala's interior

    COMUNICARES, together with DW Akademie, promotes Media and Information Literacy (MIL) among community communicators in Guatemala’s rural areas. It all started with the MIL Community of Information and Journalism (CIPA, in Spanish), which has trained dozens of local media members to explore new dialogue formats with their audiences.

  • Guatemala DW Akademie Kampagne Voto Con Sentido

    Close communication that transforms

    Often, people working in community media do not have professional communications training, which hinders their program's success in informing their audiences. Training initiatives like CIPA allow them to transform the way they communicate, reach out to audiences and build media skills through their local media.

  • Guatemala DW Akademie Kampagne Voto Con Sentido

    Encourage citizen participation

    During CIPA training, the communicators expressed their wish to encourage more active audiences. With this objective, COMUNICARES trained 48 participants from 31 local media and helped four local media implement projects that encourage audience engagement. This learning was the first step on the road to #VotoConSentido.

  • Guatemala DW Akademie Kampagne Voto Con Sentido

    Main concern: elections

    Continuing along that path, COMUNICARES gathered information from the communicators participating in CIPA. They found that amain concern was Guatemala's national elections, from a lack of candidate transparency shortly before voting to electoral decision-making.

  • Guatemala DW Akademie Kampagne Voto Con Sentido

    Constructing a comprehensive campaign

    COMUNICARES then visited six partner radio stations in the Guatemalan departments of Totonicapán, Petén, Chimaltenango and Quiché. They mentored against misinformation and jointly developed the #VotoConSentido campaign: from the topics to be addressed and the needs of radio stations during election season to ideas to involve the audience more.

  • Guatemala DW Akademie Kampagne Voto Con Sentido

    Final details before the launch of #VotoConSentido

    In March 2023, a one-week meeting was held with representatives of the six allied radio stations and the COMUNICARES team. During those days they discussed MIL's importance in fostering critical analysis.

  • Guatemala DW Akademie Kampagne Voto Con Sentido

    #VoteWithMeaning: it's time to elect

    Between April and August 2023, the month of Guatemala's final elections, COMUNICARES and the project's partner radio stations, with DW Akademie's support, produced analysis programs, opinion pieces and radio and social media pieces, both in Spanish and in the five local languages of the participating radio stations. Now, let's vote with meaning!


  • Guatemala DW Akademie Kampagne Voto Con Sentido

