#VotoConSentido: using radio to promote the right to vote
COMUNICARES, DW Akademie's partner in Guatemala, encourages citizen participation and critical voting in national elections with the #VotoConSentido campaign, a result of the AMI Information and Journalism Community.
Training tour in Guatemala's interior
COMUNICARES, together with DW Akademie, promotes Media and Information Literacy (MIL) among community communicators in Guatemala’s rural areas. It all started with the MIL Community of Information and Journalism (CIPA, in Spanish), which has trained dozens of local media members to explore new dialogue formats with their audiences.
Close communication that transforms
Often, people working in community media do not have professional communications training, which hinders their program's success in informing their audiences. Training initiatives like CIPA allow them to transform the way they communicate, reach out to audiences and build media skills through their local media.
Encourage citizen participation
During CIPA training, the communicators expressed their wish to encourage more active audiences. With this objective, COMUNICARES trained 48 participants from 31 local media and helped four local media implement projects that encourage audience engagement. This learning was the first step on the road to #VotoConSentido.
Main concern: elections
Continuing along that path, COMUNICARES gathered information from the communicators participating in CIPA. They found that amain concern was Guatemala's national elections, from a lack of candidate transparency shortly before voting to electoral decision-making.
Constructing a comprehensive campaign
COMUNICARES then visited six partner radio stations in the Guatemalan departments of Totonicapán, Petén, Chimaltenango and Quiché. They mentored against misinformation and jointly developed the #VotoConSentido campaign: from the topics to be addressed and the needs of radio stations during election season to ideas to involve the audience more.
Final details before the launch of #VotoConSentido
In March 2023, a one-week meeting was held with representatives of the six allied radio stations and the COMUNICARES team. During those days they discussed MIL's importance in fostering critical analysis.
#VoteWithMeaning: it's time to elect
Between April and August 2023, the month of Guatemala's final elections, COMUNICARES and the project's partner radio stations, with DW Akademie's support, produced analysis programs, opinion pieces and radio and social media pieces, both in Spanish and in the five local languages of the participating radio stations. Now, let's vote with meaning!
