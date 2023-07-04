Upcoming Events

DW Akademie is looking forward to meeting you at these events:

FoME Symposium, 5-6 October, Bonn, Germany: Rethinking safety: Protecting media freedom in times of crisis

The German Forum Media and Development is a network of institutions and individuals active in the field of media development cooperation. Every year, experts come together at the FoME Symposium. This year's Symposium will take place on October 5th and 6th at Deutsche Welle’s premises in Bonn, organised by DW Akademie and Reporters Without Borders Germany. Click here for more information.

Internet Governance Forum 8-12 October, Kyoto, Japan: The Internet We Want - Empowering All People

The IGF is a global multistakeholder platform that facilitates the discussion of public policy issues pertaining to the Internet. This year's conference will revolve around topics such as internet fragmentation, global digital governance, and human rights and freedoms - all highly relevant aspects for media development.

his two-days physical conference is joined by a community of renowned experts for discussions and interactive workshops on the disinformation phenomenon. The EU DisInfoLab-NGO (funded by the EU and other donors) organizes an annual conference focused on the current trends of disinformation and what is being done to mitigate/tackle them. Other themes include accountability, algorithms, and content regulation.

Global Media and Information Literacy (MIL) Week, 24-31 October, Jordan: Media and Information Literacy in Digital Spaces: A Collective Global Agenda

Global Media and Information Literacy Week, commemorated annually, is a major occasion for mobilizing worldwide stakeholders to raise awareness in order to increase national take-up and celebrate the progress achieved towards Media and Information Literacy for All.