The DW traineeship is a journey around the world in 18 months. Stages in specialized editorial offices provide insights into business, science, culture, news or sports. Chinese, Farsi or Spanish - depending on their language skills, trainees work and learn in the editorial offices of DW's program languages. They write articles, produce reports, conduct interviews, manage social media channels and help produce podcasts for television and radio. Practical seminars are at the heart of the training.