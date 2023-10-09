ToR: "Support to Public Service Journalism in the Western Balkans" project is looking for a Project Manager

DW Akademie is looking for a Project Manager (f/m/d) in Belgrade, Serbia, starting November 1, 2023 or as soon as possible on an invoice basis (approx. 180 days per 12 months), limited until June 30, 2026.

DW Akademie is Deutsche Welle's centre for international media development, journalism training and knowledge transfer. Our projects strengthen the human right to freedom of expression and unhindered access to information. DW Akademie empowers people worldwide to make independent decisions based on reliable facts and constructive dialogue. DW Akademie is a strategic partner of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). We also receive funding from the Federal Foreign Office and the European Union.

Find the complete Terms of Reference (ToR) in the downloads section below.

Applications are open until Friday, October 20, 2023. Job interviews will take place on October 26 and 27 in Belgrade or online.

Please send all required documents in one PDF for submission.