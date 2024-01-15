ToR: "Smart Media Accelerator" program is looking for a trainer

DW Akademie is looking for a trainer for the "Smart Media Accelerator" program with a contingent of 105 days in 2024.

Applications are open until Friday, January 26, 2024.

Please send all required documents in one PDF for submission via this link.

Find the complete Terms of Reference (ToR) in the downloads section below.

The Smart Media Accelerator (SMA) is DW Akademie’s initiative to identify, support and accelerate media outlets and start-up media projects, all in the name of quality journalism in Tunisia, Morocco and Algeria. Under the umbrella of the SMA, the incubation program MEDIA LOVES TECH supports young start-ups and projects in the “prototype phase”, while the MEDIA PARCOURS accelerates the growth of already founded quality-oriented media outlets. The Smart Media Accelerator (SMA) is the hub for quality journalism and consists of two different projects (MEDIA LOVES TECH and MEDIA PARCOURS) which are unified by the same goal: to enhance the quality of journalism and reporting.

DW Akademie is Deutsche Welle's centre for international media development, journalism training and knowledge transfer. Our projects strengthen the human right to freedom of expression and unhindered access to information. DW Akademie empowers people worldwide to make independent decisions based on reliable facts and constructive dialogue. DW Akademie is a strategic partner of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development. We also receive funding from the Federal Foreign Office and the European Union.