ToR: Media skills to promote gender equality and empower young women in Uzbekistan

Project description:

DW Akademie is Deutsche Welle's center for international media development, journalism training and knowledge transfer. DW Akademie strengthens the human right to freedom of expression. We empower people worldwide to make independent decisions based on reliable facts and constructive dialogue. We stand for free media, free opinions and free people worldwide. DW Akademie is a strategic partner of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development. We also receive funding from the Federal Foreign Office and the European Union (EU) and are active in more than 70 developing countries and emerging economies.

DW Akademie, in partnership with our Tashkent-based partner Modern Journalism Development Center (MJDC), is implementing the project Tabassum, funded by the European Union. The project aims to strengthen media & digital literacy, as well as the communicative capacities of Uzbek women and youth civil society organisations (CSOs) to promote gender equality, empowerment of women, and youth inclusion. The target groups, youth and women’s CSOs, will increase their expertise and enhance their practical skills on gender constructive reporting, gender disinformation and media campaigning.

Overall objective

DW Akademie is looking for motivated Uzbek professionals willing to join the team of Tabassum mentors from November 2024 to October 2025. The mentorship is at the heart of the FSTP Program which is a sub-grant program for Uzbek youth organizations. The grant enables youth organizations to create relevant content on gendered disinformation and to share their knowledge and expertise with peers, thus, to actively engage in the public life of their communities.

The mentorship will start in November 2024 after the capacity-building camp is accomplished. The mentor/s will be paired to up to 10 youth organisations to provide an individual practice-oriented and constructive guidance during the entire period of the FSTP program to support FSTP holders / grantees on implementing their ideas in developing, producing and publishing content on gendered disinformation and conducting workshops with their peers. Mentors help the DW Akademie project team to ensure the successful completion of the FSTP programme.

The 4-day capacity-building camp will provide representatives of Uzbek youth organisations (ca 30 pax) with knowledge and skills on gendered disinformation, media (content) production, Train of Trainers workshop with the focus on interactive methods to transfer knowledge on media & digital literacy and gendered disinformation.

Expected Deliverables

Mentoring Duties

• Offline and online mentorship of the FSTP Holders /grantees including but not limited to consulting on research, budget, content production process (pre-production, production, postproduction), its publishing and marketing as well on knowledge transfer, planning and organizing workshops for youth.

• Quality Management to ensure that the produced content and conducted workshops are in line with the Tabassum’ guidelines, corresponds to its visibility standards and do not contravene EU Grant objectives.

Communication

• Frequent communication with DW Akademie project team regarding the status of the individual productions.

• A monthly report summarizing mentoring efforts.

Qualifications

Essential

• A minimum of 5 years’ experience in working in the Uzbek media sector with content creation experience.

• Expertise in gendered disinformation, gender-sensitive and constructive reporting, media and digital literacy.

• Previous experience in mentoring, teaching, capacity-building.

• Fluency in Uzbek and Russian.

• Good communication skills and patient to work both with the DW Akademie project team as well as the assigned grantees.

Desirable

• Experience with content distribution and promotion.

• Experience in planning and organizing workshops or other capacity-building activities.

• Experience in working with international media development organizations.

Working Framework

• Participation in a mandatory online 2-hour on-boarding session for mentor/s in end-October / beginning of November 2024.

• Attendance of the capacity-building camp in the Tashkent region for the representatives of the youth organizations to assure the follow-up mentorship correspondents to the project’s objectives and guidelines delivered by the trainers. The camp will take place in the Tashkent region end of October 2024.

• Participation in the regular (mostly bi-weekly) meetings to provide feedback on the mentorship process.

• Individual work with grantees, including flexible working hours agreed with them and adjusted to your own daily routine.

• A monthly report to the DW Akademie team.

• Envisaged timeframe for providing mentorship: November 2024 - October 2025.

• Expected scope of work: up to 70 working days in total spread over 12 months (included 4 days of attendance to the capacity-building camp).

Payment

In return for the fulfilment by the Provider of its obligations under the contract, Deutsche Welle / DW Akademie undertakes to pay the Provider the amount in EUR as follows:

• 100% post-payment.

• Availability of a bank account that accepts money transfer in EUR from Germany is mandatory.

• Deutsche Welle will pay within 30 calendar days after the completion of all the deliverables upon presentation of final detailed invoice.

Note that the contract will be signed directly with the DW Akademie headquarter in Bonn, Germany.

Application instructions

Interested applicants should please submit a proposal including the following:

• Curriculum Vitae (CV)

• Motivation letter that includes your rate per day in EUR.

Should you be interested in participating in the selection, please send your offer in English in one PDF of maximum size 3 MB to dw-akademie.uzbekistan@dw.com. The deadline is September 10th 24:00 Tashkent time. If you have questions, please contact us via dw-akademie.uzbekistan@dw.com with the subject line "Mentor FSTP Programme”.

DW Akademie is Deutsche Welle's center for international media development, journalism training and knowledge transfer. DW Akademie strengthens the human right to freedom of expression and is a strategic partner of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). It also receives funding from the German Federal Foreign Office and the European Union and is active in nearly 70 developing countries and emerging economies.