ToR: Mapping the use of AI in media in the MENA region

DW Akademie – as an integral part of Deutsche Welle – is Germany’s leading organization for international media development. The organization is active in various countries in the MENA region. Part of DW Akademie’s strategy is to leverage the potential of new technologies to support quality journalism and Media and Information Literacy in MENA countries.

In the framework of the initiative “Transparency and Freedom of Expression – Crisis Resilience of Media”, funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development,

DW Akademie is seeking proposals for:

the production of three to five country mappings on the use of AI tools in media organizations.

Targeted countries: Jordan, Lebanon, Morocco, Palestinian Territories, Tunisia

Candidates can be individual researchers or companies registered in a MENA country and can submit proposals for one or more country mappings.

Find all criteria, more information and contact details in the ToR in the download section below.

Proposals are accepted until December 19, 2024.