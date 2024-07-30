Call for applications: Simultaneous interpretation (Arabic-English, English-Arabic) for "MIL 4 Youth" project in Jordan

DW Akademie is looking for interpretation services for online and/or in-person/live events in Jordan from September 1 - December 31, 2024.
Together with our partner organizations, DW Akademie has been working in Jordan since 2017, focusing on the fields of media development and journalism training. Within the framework of the BMZ-funded "MIL 4 Youth" project, DW Akademie and its partners aim to strengthen the Media and Information Literacy (MIL) capacities of youth and civil society organizations to promote digital safety, gender equality and empowerment of women, and to foster youth’s participation within their communities.
DW Akademie is looking for interpreters (for online and/or in person events) who can offer the following qualifications and availabilities:
Professional requirements:
Start of work: September 1 - December 31, 2024. Extension is possible.
Are you interested in applying? Please send your offer in one PDF (maximum size 3 MB), including your full surname, to dw-akademie.pal@dw.com
The deadline is Thursday, August 8, 2024 (11:00pm Amman time).
Short-listed candidates will be invited to an interview after August 8, 2024.
Kindly note that all applicants must adhere to Deutsche Welle’s Declaration of Values (see ToR below).
DW Akademie is Deutsche Welle's center for international media development, journalism training and knowledge transfer. DW Akademie strengthens the human right to freedom of expression and is a strategic partner of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). It also receives funding from the German Federal Foreign Office and the European Union and is active in nearly 70 developing countries and emerging economies.