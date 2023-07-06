ToR: "Influencer 4 Peace" project is looking for an MIL trainer in Kenya

The project “Influencer 4 Peace” focuses on fostering peace-building dialogues and empower young people while strengthening their capacities as "Influencer 4 Peace" in the coastal region of Kenya. Twelve young people are trained in the competencies of Media Information Literacy (MIL) and leadership and advocacy. Part of the objective is for participants to engage as role models, particularly on social media, and to pass on knowledge to their peers, especially in MIL. In direct contact with their communities, they sensitize others to recognize propaganda and disinformation. In this way, they engage in exchange and initiate dialogue so that young people can make informed decisions and become more resilient to radicalization.

For this project, DW Akademie is looking for a trainer based in Kenya to co-train the MIL module.

Main Tasks:

Co-developing a 5-day Media Infomation Litracy (MIL) training module together with a DW Akademie trainer and Kenyan partner organisation

Implementing a face-to-face MIL training module in Mombasa, Kenya

Virtual mentoring of participating youth to develop, produce and distribute digital/social media formats

Find the complete Terms of Reference (ToR) in the downloads section below.

Applications are open until Monday, July 10th, 2023.