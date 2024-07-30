ToR: Digital security expert for in-house trainings of regional and national newsrooms in the Republic of Moldova

We are seeking a digital security expert to conduct in-house training sessions on digital security for eight regional and national newsrooms in the Republic of Moldova.
The rampant flow of disinformation poses a key challenge to Moldova. It manipulates public opinion, erodes trust and undermines fragile democratic progress. In the face of multiple crises stemming from the Russian invasion in Ukraine, the need for trustworthy information has become even more pronounced, especially in communities directly affected by these events. To contribute to a resilient democratic society in the Republic of Moldova with a safe information ecosystem, the project is aimed at increasing the capacities of media actors to produce, and of media consumers to access trustworthy quality reporting.
The project adopts a multilayered approach, which includes a 3D Media Safety Program for journalists and media institutions in the areas of physical, digital, and psychological security.
The project is implemented by DW Akademie in cooperation with the Association of Independent Press (API) and is funded by the European Union and co-funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).
In-house trainings
The digital security component will be implemented across 8 local and national newsrooms. A team of two digital security experts will evaluate the security needs of the newsrooms and provide recommendations to mitigate the identified vulnerabilities. The representatives from these newsrooms will be trained in-house covering the following topics:
Strategies to prevent information loss
Website and database protection
Handling cyber-attacks and online threats
Managing the spread of misinformation and slander on social media
Enhancing the privacy of accounts on computers and mobile devices
Best practices for data backup
Utilizing authentication and encryption technologies
Preventing identity theft through phishing attacks and other fraudulent activities
Scope of work
In view of above, DW Akademie is looking for a trainer/ consultant to fulfill following duties and responsibilities:
Plan in-house trainings for 8 newsrooms incl. identifying digital vulnerabilities of the newsrooms
Deliver in-house trainings for 8 newsrooms in cooperation with a co-trainer; each consultation will last up to 2 days
Develop and present recommendations on the necessary resources to enhance the digital safety of the newsrooms and their journalists
Assist with the installation and configuration of software and tools in the newsrooms
Remote consultations during pre- and post-phase are possible
Requirements
Profound knowledge of digital security
Proven experience in delivering training and workshops on digital security
Excellent verbal and written communication skills, capable of explaining complex technical concepts to non-technical audiences.
Ability to analyze security threats and vulnerabilities and communicate risk mitigation strategies
Capable of tailoring training content to the specific needs and security context of different audiences
Commitment to maintaining confidentiality and integrity in handling sensitive information
Adherence to ethical standards in training and security practices
Demonstrated ability to work effectively in a team setting; this includes planning, coordinating and delivering training sessions in tandem with another trainer
How to apply
Applications shall be made in writing and provide the following:
Letter of application with daily fee incl VAT
Curriculum Vitae (CV)
Please submit your application in electronic form to juliane.nitz@dw.com. If possible, please put all required documents in one PDF for submission.
For any questions regarding the scope of your offer and/or the requested service please contact Ms. Juliane Nitz at juliane.nitz@dw.com and/or Ms. Olena Ponomarenko at olena.ponomarenko@dw.com.
DW Akademie is Deutsche Welle's center for international media development, journalism training and knowledge transfer. DW Akademie strengthens the human right to freedom of expression and is a strategic partner of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). It also receives funding from the German Federal Foreign Office and the European Union and is active in nearly 70 developing countries and emerging economies.