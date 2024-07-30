ToR: Digital security expert for in-house trainings of regional and national newsrooms in the Republic of Moldova

The rampant flow of disinformation poses a key challenge to Moldova. It manipulates public opinion, erodes trust and undermines fragile democratic progress. In the face of multiple crises stemming from the Russian invasion in Ukraine, the need for trustworthy information has become even more pronounced, especially in communities directly affected by these events. To contribute to a resilient democratic society in the Republic of Moldova with a safe information ecosystem, the project is aimed at increasing the capacities of media actors to produce, and of media consumers to access trustworthy quality reporting.

The project adopts a multilayered approach, which includes a 3D Media Safety Program for journalists and media institutions in the areas of physical, digital, and psychological security.

The project is implemented by DW Akademie in cooperation with the Association of Independent Press (API) and is funded by the European Union and co-funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

For all information please see the Terms of References in the downloads section below.

In-house trainings

The digital security component will be implemented across 8 local and national newsrooms. A team of two digital security experts will evaluate the security needs of the newsrooms and provide recommendations to mitigate the identified vulnerabilities. The representatives from these newsrooms will be trained in-house covering the following topics:

Strategies to prevent information loss

Website and database protection

Handling cyber-attacks and online threats

Managing the spread of misinformation and slander on social media

Enhancing the privacy of accounts on computers and mobile devices

Best practices for data backup

Utilizing authentication and encryption technologies

Preventing identity theft through phishing attacks and other fraudulent activities

Scope of work

In view of above, DW Akademie is looking for a trainer/ consultant to fulfill following duties and responsibilities:

Plan in-house trainings for 8 newsrooms incl. identifying digital vulnerabilities of the newsrooms

Deliver in-house trainings for 8 newsrooms in cooperation with a co-trainer; each consultation will last up to 2 days

Develop and present recommendations on the necessary resources to enhance the digital safety of the newsrooms and their journalists

Assist with the installation and configuration of software and tools in the newsrooms

Remote consultations during pre- and post-phase are possible

Requirements

Profound knowledge of digital security

Proven experience in delivering training and workshops on digital security

Excellent verbal and written communication skills, capable of explaining complex technical concepts to non-technical audiences.

Ability to analyze security threats and vulnerabilities and communicate risk mitigation strategies

Capable of tailoring training content to the specific needs and security context of different audiences

Commitment to maintaining confidentiality and integrity in handling sensitive information

Adherence to ethical standards in training and security practices

Demonstrated ability to work effectively in a team setting; this includes planning, coordinating and delivering training sessions in tandem with another trainer

How to apply

Applications shall be made in writing and provide the following:

Letter of application with daily fee incl VAT

Curriculum Vitae (CV)

The application deadline is August 25 , 2024.

Please submit your application in electronic form to juliane.nitz@dw.com. If possible, please put all required documents in one PDF for submission.

For any questions regarding the scope of your offer and/or the requested service please contact Ms. Juliane Nitz at juliane.nitz@dw.com and/or Ms. Olena Ponomarenko at olena.ponomarenko@dw.com.

DW Akademie is Deutsche Welle's center for international media development, journalism training and knowledge transfer. DW Akademie strengthens the human right to freedom of expression and is a strategic partner of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ). It also receives funding from the German Federal Foreign Office and the European Union and is active in nearly 70 developing countries and emerging economies.