Dani Leese joined DW Akademie in 2004 as a trainer. Prior to that, she had founded a non-profit agency for media education and worked as a TV journalist. She established the DW Akademie office in Windhoek in 2013 while working there as a project manager and subsequently headed the office as a country coordinator. At the beginning of 2023, Leese was appointed Head of Department Asia and Europe.