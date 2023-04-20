Terms of Reference (ToR): MIL consultancy in Yemen

Media for Coexistence is part of the GIZ project "Supporting Peaceful Coexistence in Yemen (SPCY)". One objective of the project is to enhance the Media and Information Literacy (MIL) skills of young people in Yemen. DW Akademie seeks to work with four civil society organizations (CSOs) in Yemen to achieve this goal. DW Akademie will support the CSOs in adding MIL to their field of work and in establishing a pool of MIL trainers.

The trainers will be selected by the CSOs and receive a five-day online workshop on MIL and a five-day online Training-of-Trainers (ToT) on pedagogical skills needed to teach MIL to young people. In a pilot phase, the CSO trainers will then train young people on MIL. Among the participants of these workshops, the most motivated will be selected and trained as peer multipliers by the CSO trainers. Throughout the program, the CSO trainers will receive regular online coaching sessions by experienced MIL trainers and experts.

Find the complete Terms of Reference (ToR) in the downloads section below.

Application deadline: May 15, 2023.