Terms of Reference: Service contract for a study on Media and Information Literacy in Ethiopia

DW Akademie invites Ethiopian civl society organizations to apply for a service contract to conduct a study on Media and Information Literacy (MIL) in Ethiopia. The study is foreseen as formative research to collect and analyze data at the levels of society, civil society organizations and the youth. The regional focus is Addis Ababa, Oromia, Amhara and Tigray.

The projects are funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

Find the complete call in the downloads section below

Interested and qualified organizations are kindly requested to send in their non-binding offer, free of charge, to dw-akademie.ethiopia@dw.com with Karolina Luczak Santana (karolina.luczak-santana@dw.com) and Juliane Nitz (juliane.nitz@dw.com) in CC.

Apply by September 6, 2023.