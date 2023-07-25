Terms of Reference: Final evaluation of the EU-funded project “European Media Facility in Armenia - Building Sustainable and Professional Media”

DW Akademie is requesting qualified persons and organizations to apply for the final evaluation of the project “European Media Facility in Armenia - Building Sustainable and Professional Media”.
DW Akademie is commissioning a final evaluation to gather relevant data which will be used to measure to what extent the project has achieved its specific objective.
Evaluations of DW Akademie projects are based on principles that both, the contracting authority, and the contractor must adhere to. These principles stem from the OECD/DAC and the German Association of Evaluators (DeGEval) and are: Impartiality and Independence, Credibility, Usefulness, Participation, Feasibility, Fairness and Accuracy.
Applicants should be experienced in conceptualizing and conducting evaluations in a development assistance context. They should be very adept at gathering and processing information and data, with proven analytical abilities and knowledge of empirical research methods. The following expertise is particularly appreciated:
Proposals should be submitted in electronic form only to dw-akademie.armenia@dw.com by August 25, 2023, at the latest. Evaluators will be selected by September 1st, 2023.
The contract will start October 1st and a kick-off workshop will take place mid-October 2023. The field phase is scheduled to start immediately thereafter with field visits to partners, target groups and beneficiaries.
The final evaluation report must be completed by December 15, 2023.