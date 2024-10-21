Terms of Reference: Consultant for development of Alumni Network Concept of the Media School Uzbekistan

Find all details and information on how to apply in the downloads section below.

The consultant will be responsible for the following tasks:

Conduct a desk review of the existing alumni base and previous communication methods.

Collaborate with MJDC, DW Akademie project staff, and key stakeholders to gather insights and expectations for the alumni network.

Assess the needs of the alumni to propose suitable services and activities (e.g., professional development opportunities, networking events, mentoring, collaboration platforms).

Develop an alumni network structure, including governance, communication channels, engagement strategies, and potential partnerships.

Propose a roadmap for the establishment of the alumni network leading up to the 2026 conference.

Ensure the concept reflects sustainable practices and includes performance monitoring mechanisms.

Qualifications and Experiences:

Proven experience in alumni network development, particularly in the media or education sector.

Long-term experience in consultancy and trainings.

Fluency in both Russian and English is required.

Strong organizational, communication, and facilitation skills.

Intercultural competence.

Familiarity with the Central Asian media landscape, particularly in Uzbekistan, is an advantage.

Knowledge and experience in media and development work is desirable.

Working Arrangements:

10 working days.

The consultant will work online and collaborate regularly with MJDC and DW Akademie project staff.

All communication will be in Russian and English.

Deliverables:

A comprehensive Alumni Network Concept, which will include:

Alumni profile analysis.

Governance structure of the alumni network.

Engagement strategy and communication plan.

Proposed activities and services for alumni.

Timeline and action plan leading to the 2026 alumni conference.

Narrative report.

Application:

Offers in English should be submitted in one pdf by November 17, 2024, via e-mail to dw-akademie.uzbekistan@dw.com.