Terms of Reference: Consultant for development of Alumni Network Concept of the Media School Uzbekistan

The consultant will be responsible for the following tasks:
- Conduct a desk review of the existing alumni base and previous communication methods.
- Collaborate with MJDC, DW Akademie project staff, and key stakeholders to gather insights and expectations for the alumni network.
- Assess the needs of the alumni to propose suitable services and activities (e.g., professional development opportunities, networking events, mentoring, collaboration platforms).
- Develop an alumni network structure, including governance, communication channels, engagement strategies, and potential partnerships.
- Propose a roadmap for the establishment of the alumni network leading up to the 2026 conference.
- Ensure the concept reflects sustainable practices and includes performance monitoring mechanisms.
Qualifications and Experiences:
- Proven experience in alumni network development, particularly in the media or education sector.
- Long-term experience in consultancy and trainings.
- Fluency in both Russian and English is required.
- Strong organizational, communication, and facilitation skills.
- Intercultural competence.
- Familiarity with the Central Asian media landscape, particularly in Uzbekistan, is an advantage.
- Knowledge and experience in media and development work is desirable.
Working Arrangements:
- 10 working days.
- The consultant will work online and collaborate regularly with MJDC and DW Akademie project staff.
- All communication will be in Russian and English.
Deliverables:
A comprehensive Alumni Network Concept, which will include:
- Alumni profile analysis.
- Governance structure of the alumni network.
- Engagement strategy and communication plan.
- Proposed activities and services for alumni.
- Timeline and action plan leading to the 2026 alumni conference.
- Narrative report.
Application:
Offers in English should be submitted in one pdf by November 17, 2024, via e-mail to dw-akademie.uzbekistan@dw.com.