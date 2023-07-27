Southern Africa: Journalism Idea Lab & Innovation Fund

Journalists and newsroom innovators from Botswana, Lesotho, Malawi, Namibia, Zambia, and Zimbabwe can apply with their ideas to improve their newsrooms in the area of AI and data journalism to better serve their audiences.

Our next innovation initiative starts with an IdeaLab in Namibia in September 2023 with innovative newsroom projects from Southern Africa, followed by a practical implementation of the ideas in late 2023.



Applications close August 18, 2023.



For more information and the online application form, please follow this link: Journalism Idea Lab and Innovation Fund.