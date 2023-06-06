SMART MEDIA ACCELERATOR: Two calls for applications for North African startups and media outlets

Through July 15, 2023, media from the Maghreb region can apply for two opportunities as part of the SMART MEDIA ACCELERATOR initiative.

MEDIA LOVES TECH is an incubator to help startups develop digital solutions to regional media challenges. And for the first time this year, DW Akademie is also offering the tailored capacity-building MEDIA PARCOURS. This program is intended to support established independent media who are looking to further develop their organization.

The competition supports unique solutions to regional problems in the Magreb region

MEDIA LOVES TECH

In its sixth edition, MEDIA LOVES TECH has relaunched its call to receive the best digital concepts for innovative and quality journalism in the Maghreb. From June 1 to July 15, 2023, teams from Tunisia, Morocco and Algeria are invited to submit their ideas for projects.

Journalists, entrepreneurs, creatives, developers, media enthusiasts – all persons or organizations who wish to innovate within the current media landscape can submit their conceptsby applying over the project's website.

Beginning in September, selected teams will enter the support phase of the project. The participants will then refine their concepts with the help of experts from the region. Throughout autumn 2023, the incubation period will help foster the potential of the projects by addressing four areas of development: user desirability, technical feasibility, business viability and content quality. The final winners will be announced in December.

Throughout the program, participants will benefit from guidance and consultations, both in groups and in one-on-one sessions. They will also be provided step-by-step explanatory videos to work on their prototypes and learn how to pitch their projects.

MEDIA LOVES TECH is above all a competition. Each team will go through smaller stages to obtain rewards (milestone prizes, equipment purchases, targeted support) according to their progress in the program. The grand prize winner will receive €10,000.

Marousa Ben Charrada, founder of "MOOM" at the MEDIA LOVES TECH pitch session

Last year's grand prize of went to MOOM, a Tunisian digital media platform geared to expectant mothers and young parents, offering them factual information and useful tips for navigating pregnancy and early childhood.



MEDIA PARCOURS is a new competition to help established Tunisian independent media build their capacities

MEDIA PARCOURS

For the second call for the SMART MEDIA ACCELERATOR, established media organizations in Tunisia can apply for MEDIA PARCOURS. This acceleration program is designed to strengthen the viability of media outlets currently working in Tunisia. It offers personalized and flexible hands-on direction, coupled with funding support.

This service is offered to media organizations ready to commit their entire structure to a redevelopment process. It focuses on three main areas: quality of content, financial management and audience development.

The program runs over a period of 6 to 9 months and aims to achieve timely and significant results. The call is open for all independent and privately owned Tunisian media organizations. Beneficiaries will receive €10,000, available in installments, along with consultations and networking opportunities.The application period is from June 1, 2023 to July 15, 2023,

SMART MEDIA ACCELERATOR is an initiative from DW Akademie, Deutsche Welle's center for international media development, journalistic training and knowledge transfer. Since 2011, DW Akademie has been working in Tunisia with its partners to strengthen the human right to freedom of expression and unhindered access to information. SMART MEDIA ACCELERATOR is supported by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).