Welcome to Reclaiming Social Media, a project by DW Akademie that explores new ways to address the challenges brought about by social media platforms, and ways to enhance constructive dialogue.Our team of researchers and journalists from Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America and Middle East North Africa have researched the current challenges for constructive public dialogue on social media, and ways to tackle them. On their journey, they have come across media outlets that have experimented with initiatives that promote constructive dialogue spaces and formats. In these articles, we highlight these initiatives to learn from their attempts in reclaiming social media as a space for connection, inclusiveness, and meaningful discussions on topics that matter to users, as it was once promised. Join us in discovering practical and creative solutions to make social media a space for respectful, inclusive and relevant interaction!