Jhordy Vargas Nogales is a minor celebrity in his village of Colomi, Bolivia. Even as a 12-year-old, he hosts Radio Escuela, Spanish for "school radio", an educational program run by DW Akademie and the Bolivian radio network CEPRA. Around 20 local radio stations broadcast Radio Escuela's more than 100 educational programs, reaching over 25,000 students in rural areas. This enabled students to continue to learn from home even during the pandemic. CEPRA also developed work materials on how to approach media critically and distributed them as brochures, worksheets and games. Through Radio Escuela, students learn to assess and question information.