 Public invitation to tender: MIL social media campaign on verification in Mexico | Opportunities and Tenders | DW | 22.12.2022

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Opportunities and Tenders

Public invitation to tender: MIL social media campaign on verification in Mexico

The campaign is expected to mediate MIL competencies on verification for a Mexican audience on social media and should take place between late January and February 2023.

DW Akademie Button Apply now

The assignment includes designing the campaign, its distribution strategy, and an assessment report. The topic(s) of the campaign should be of local relevance and the language used must be inclusive and culturally accurate. Qualified media and communication experts with MIL and verification backgrounds are kindly requested to send in their proposals.

Find the full invitation to tender in the download section below.

Submissions are requested by 06.01.2023.

 

Downloads

Terms of Reference: MIL verification campaign Mexico | DW Akademie

pdf download