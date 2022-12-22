Public invitation to tender: MIL social media campaign on verification in Mexico

The campaign is expected to mediate MIL competencies on verification for a Mexican audience on social media and should take place between late January and February 2023.
The assignment includes designing the campaign, its distribution strategy, and an assessment report. The topic(s) of the campaign should be of local relevance and the language used must be inclusive and culturally accurate. Qualified media and communication experts with MIL and verification backgrounds are kindly requested to send in their proposals.
Submissions are requested by 06.01.2023.