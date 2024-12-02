Podcasts for little ears: What to consider regarding audio entertainment and education for the under 12 set

While podcast listener ship might still skew young (in the US, 62% of podcast listeners are Gen X or Millennials), we shouldn’t forget the even younger set. According to the Kids Podcast Listener Report released by Edison Research in 2023, 46% of children ages 6-12 in the US have listened to a podcast, and 29% of that age cohort listened to a podcast in the month before the report was released.

Podcasts’ general popularity appears to have infected the under-12 crowd. Engagement rates with podcast content are high among this group. The report found that 87% of 6-12 year-olds shared something they learned from a podcast with other people. And parents reported that a big majority of the young ones got very excited about their next podcast listening experience.

Of course, with any technology or media, podcasting has its challenges when it comes to children. There are both strong benefits for kids who listen and a few hurdles that parents and educators should be aware of.

The upside for kids

Podcasts offer a listening experience that sets them apart from traditional media like television, video games, or even books. First of all, they’re screen-free. Screen time among kids is at an all-time high today, whether it’s for school, entertainment or just killing time. Podcasts offer a break from that. Children can engage with a story, learn about the solar system, or dive into an imaginary world without being glued to a tablet or TV.

This is a real upside for those parents concerned about excessive screen use and the results, like eye strain or disrupted sleep. Podcasts allow kids to enjoy rich, immersive content while their eyes and brains take a break.

Audio encourages kids to use their imaginations and create a visual story in their minds

Many experts talk about the advantages of a medium without visuals to accompany the audio as it encourages kids to use their imaginations and create a visual story in their minds. An audio story about a dragon doesn’t come with a pre-designed character—it’s up to the listener to picture it. This kind of creative engagement helps cognitive development.

In addition, podcasts can be a vehicle for stealth learning, becoming mini classrooms on demand. There are kids’ podcasts about science, history, culture and language development and learning that present information in fun, easy-to-digest ways.

While these podcasts deliver information and expand children’s worldviews, proponents say they improve attention spans, listening skills and the ability to process information.

And, as Simon Lund Larsen of Denmark’s leading podcast for young children told the PodCircle, podcasts can become a shared experience for families. His fans often listen with their families on road trips or just before bedtime. Good shows can spark conversations about what was just heard, encouraging kids to discuss their thoughts and ideas. Or, the family can just have a good laugh together.

What to keep in mind

The podcasting world is vast, and not all content is created equal. For every high-quality, well-researched show, there are others that fail the quality test, either containing messages not appropriate for young children (like hidden advertising) or simply being poorly researched and produced. Lund says in Denmark there are maybe six or seven good kids’ podcasts, but the rest, in his opinion, are sub-par.

Another challenge is ensuring that the content is age-appropriate. What works for a 5-year-old might bore a 10-year-old, and vice versa. Finding the perfect fit can take time and effort and children’s advocates advise parents to listen to kids’ shows before their own kids do.



Listening to podcasts is still a form of passive media consumption. Experts suggest grown-ups arrange activities to accompany some listening

And while it’s true that podcasts do encourage active imagination, they are still a form of passive media consumption. Reading requires decoding words and phrases; playing involves physical activity and interaction. Podcasting is mostly about listening. For kids who already spend a lot of time sitting at school or at home, this can be a drawback.

Finding good shows

Finding high-quality podcasts for children under 12 can be easy if you know where to look. Here are some reliable platforms and sources for discovering great podcasts tailored to kids:

Podcast Apps and Platforms: Many podcast apps have sections dedicated to children’s content, usually under a rubric like “Kids & Family” or “Educational”.

Specialized spaces for kids: There are apps and platforms designed specifically for children’s podcasts, where the content is vetted.

Pinna : A subscription-based platform with an extensive collection of ad-free podcasts, audiobooks, and music for kids aged 3–12. https://pinna.fm/

: A subscription-based platform with an extensive collection of ad-free podcasts, audiobooks, and music for kids aged 3–12. https://pinna.fm/ Kids Listen : A nonprofit organization with a free app featuring podcasts created specifically for children. https://kidslisten.org/

: A nonprofit organization with a free app featuring podcasts created specifically for children. https://kidslisten.org/ Yoto Player : A screen-free device that plays curated, age-appropriate audio content, including podcasts.

: A screen-free device that plays curated, age-appropriate audio content, including podcasts. Sparkle Stories: An audio story web platform and app that features calm, soothing stories. https://www.sparklestories.com/

Organizations

Educational institutions and non-profit organizations often recommend or host kid-friendly podcasts.