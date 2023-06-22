Our activities in Ukraine

DW Akademie has worked with local partners in Ukraine since 2014. Journalism instruction and advanced training have been at the center of our activities, as well as supporting the establishment of new editorial offices and the financial operations of media in the country. At the beginning of the Russian invasion in February 2022, we retrofitted our projects to fit the new reality on the ground. Since then, the main issues have become the security and survival of independent journalism and media houses. Alongside financial support and immediate assistance with evacuations, new competencies for media workers are also part of the work in fighting disinformation and propaganda.