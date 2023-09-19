New publication: Mapping safety and protection initiatives globally

In recent years, journalism has become a high-risk profession, even in countries once considered safe. Threats are a fact of life for reporters around the world. Opponents of press freedom are numerous. They sit in parliaments and local governments, support religious or political extremists, or are part of corporations and organized crime. There is a thin line between online harassment and attacks in the newsroom, on the street or even at home with family members. Sadly, what starts as an intimidating text message can easily end in “real-life” violence.

Threats against individual journalists and entire media outlets have become one of the most serious problems for press freedom. Those who attack journalists are also attacking democratic values. Media professionals themselves are not the only ones wondering how best to counter this situation, but also governments concerned with the protection of journalists, international institutions and non-governmental organizations. What are the most promising strategies to support courageous journalists? Where are the gaps in existing support mechanisms? Who needs special attention and who has not been sufficiently taken into account so far?

With these questions in mind, DW Akademie conducted a comprehensive international exploratory study between September and November 2022.

As part of the German government’s Hannah Arendt Initiative, 149 media safety experts and journalists from all continents were interviewed. Journalists came together at various events to discuss the most pressing challenges. Many local organizations, media networks and partners contributed important information that paints a picture of the global safety situation of media workers and existing support mechanisms.