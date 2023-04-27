Nepal: A regional conference on refugees and media

23-year-old Ibrahim is a Rohingya refugee living in the Kutupalong refugee camp in Bangladesh.

More than one million Rohingya live in Kutupalong, the world's largest refugee camp. After fleeing a military offensive against them in 2017, they are stranded. "I feel so bad because there is not much to do here," said Ibrahim, "We cannot study and we do not see a good future."

A radio program produced for and by refugees

Ibrahim is at least able to help his community. As a storyteller, he contributes to a radio program produced by a DW Akademie partner, the NGO "YPSA".

In early 2023, Ibrahim had the chance to speak at an international conference in Nepal. The "Displacements and Vulnerabilities" conference was co-organized by DW Akademie and the Calcutta Research Group.

Journalists, media experts, researchers and representatives of civil society organizations from Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Nepal came together to search ways to improve reporting on refugees and migrants in the region.

It was also the first meeting for the new Network of Communication, Displacement and Migration.