Namibia: Using podcasts to raise youth voices

The 12 young adults who participated in a workshop in the Namibian capital of Windhoek got a crash course in podcasting theory and practice. The workshop was the first to use a new training module called "Producing Powerful Podcasts" developed by DW Akademie.

The participants at the December 2023 training were people between the ages of 20 and 35 who were members of the MiLLi* Network, a media and information literacy initiative that launched in Namibia in 2015 and a DW Akademie partner. They were joined by employees and students from the Goethe Institute, a globally active cultural institution of the Federal Republic of Germany.

Over three days, the participants explored multiple characteristics of this wildly popular medium, brainstormed topics relevant to their age group and came up with ideas for their own podcasts. They also explored the basics of structuring an episode, writing a script and then recording, editing and publishing their shows. The result was four podcast episodes on subjects that included saving money, youth and elections, gender-based violence and tackling youth unemployment through entrepreneurship.

The MethodKit cards were a hit among the trainees

MIL and media creation

The goals of the module were simple, make young people excited about podcasting and encourage them to produce their own podcasts to make their voices heard. Creating media is a core component of media and information literacy (MIL) education, which also includes understanding how the media works, how to think about it critically, and how to use it safely and responsibly.

The curriculum for the youth module was designed by Sylvia Bräsel, a MIL expert and learning designer with extensive experience working with youth, and Julia Minner, a trainer and coordinator with DW Akademie’s PodcasTraining team. While the workshop in Windhoek took place over three days, the curriculum can also be split up into 12 sessions over a longer period as part of a school club, for example.

"Learning to produce a podcast is all about learning to research, select and verify information, write scripts, tell stories and engage an audience," said Bräsel. "These are all MIL competencies that support young people to become digital citizens in an increasingly digital and interconnected world."

The MiLLi* members really enjoyed the new training module

Keeping in line with DW Akademie’s training philosophy, the workshop was designed to be participatory and interactive. It featured games, guided discussion, role-playing and practical work. Since audio was the focus, many of the activities centered around sound and how it can be used effectively to tell stories and engage listeners.

"The training is designed in such a way that participants get to learn in a fun way," said Rochelle P.M. Mjila, a Milli* facilitator and workshop co-trainer. "Each activity has a learning element to it and helps people understand the impact podcasts have today."

The workshop also made active use of the MethodKit for Podcasts planning tool, a deck of cards co-designed by the Swedish organization MethodKit, DW Akademie and podcasters from around the world.

Low barrier to entry

Podcasting is an effective way to enable young people to actively engage with the media, as production and cost barriers are relatively low compared to some other forms of media. Basic podcast production requires only a smartphone and a simple microphone like the one in people’s headphones. If someone has a suitcase and blanket at home, they’ve already got what they need for a rudimentary studio. A lot of bells, whistles and expensive equipment aren’t necessary. For the four episodes which came out of the workshop, they featured a mix of conversation and storytelling, studio interviews, music and people-on-the-street interviews.

The young participants brainstormed topics for their podcasts

"I was really impressed about the quality of the participants' first podcast productions and how the training strengthened these young people's MIL competencies, helping them become critical thinkers and responsible content creators," said training co-designer Bräsel, who also helped facilitate the workshop.

Given the relative ease of production, podcasting is open to almost anyone and can broach any topic under the sun. It allows people to get issues into the public conversation that might not make it past editors at larger media outlets.

"The podcast training was an enlightening experience on how we as young people can voice diverse opinions in a cool, calm and collected – but also creative – manner," said Kelly M.M. Kongelie, a workshop participant and one of the producers of the episode on saving money.

The MIL youth podcasting workshop is mainly targeted at teens and young adults who know a little about the medium, for example, they already listen to podcasts, and are eager to deepen their knowledge and try their hands at production.

"Podcasting is amplifying the voices of young people by giving them a platform to be active participants in addressing social issues in society," said Johannes Orr, program director at Focus FM and a workshop co-trainer. "The impact of podcasting is still yet to reach its full potential in Namibia. But this podcast training ignited a fire in the young people who’ve been waiting for it to get started."