MIL goes viral: the interactive game-app "Guardian of the Planet"
With the project MIL goes viral, young people have developed an app for young people in the Palestinian Territories. It has to do with environmental protection and climate change – and how to respond critically to media.
The app "Guardian of the Planet"
How do I convey political topics and deal critically with media in an entertaining and interesting way? The App "Guardian of the Planet" offers one approach.
A team of young developers
17 young people from the West Bank and Gaza were included in the project "MIL goes viral" to come up with ideas.
App, podcast or website?
With trainers and staff from the organization PYALARA they used a series of Idea Labs to develop a common app concept.
An abandoned village as a playground
The plot takes place in a fictional village which, after an environmental catastrophe, is abandoned by its inhabitants. The goal is to bring life back to the village.
To whomever finds this letter, please help us. People and animals have abandoned this village, and birds have vanished from the sky. These are threatening times and we have to put a stop to this environmental catastrophe. You are our last hope. Will you undertake this dangerous mission?
Critical thinking and creative problem-solving
En route to the goal, players have to think critically and distinguish between true and false information.
Prizes and jewels as rewards
Players come upon various game environments: the village and its surroundings, a cave or a forest, and they have to complete various missions. Along the way, they collect prizes and jewels.
Level 4: Help clean up the beach
An additional level focuses on beachgoers sheds light on pollution and solutions for cleaners seas. Gaza’s beach serves as a real example for cleaning up the beach areas since fisheries, as well as beachgoers, are threatened there by pollution.
Click on the photos: How should people behave when at the beach?
In this level, the players have to solve a puzzle using their critical thinking skills. They have to suggest how the area should be cleaned up and how, long-term, beachgoers should behave. If the players are successful, the beach turns clean again and the trash vanishes.
From idea to ready app
The concept the young people came up with handed over to a team of professional developers.
Feedback from young players
The game was later tested with young people. The app is free of charge and available in popular app stores.
"A lot of enthusiasm for the game"
MIL trainer Hatem Abuzaid said, "A lot of young people are enthusiastic about the game because it’s both entertaining and scientific throughout each level. We’re always happy for feedback from young players and we use their responses to build new projects."
