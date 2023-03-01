MIL goes viral: The Guatemalan game app Tinamit

Can it take a village for youth to have fun learning Media and Information Literacy? The Guatemalan organization Comunicares says it can and has developed a successful interactive app.
What is Tinamit?
Tinamit means “village” in several Mayan languages. The app is a role-playing game where players have to make decisions and find solutions to everyday situations.
Playing, analyzing and finding alternatives
Dealing critically with disinformation is core to the game. Targeted at young people, it is based on the everyday life of indigenous youth living in Guatemalan villages.
Learning Media and Information Literacy via app
The game’s five protagonists are young Guatemalans who represent the five crucial skills which people need to learn Media and Information Literacy.
Lupita: Access
Lupita is a protagonist who works in a bookstore and looks after information available on or offline. She stands for accessing information in order to solve problems
Ana: Analyse
Ana is an alert, methodical and cautious student. She stands for dealing critically with unreliable online offers.
Cristian: Creation
Cristian is very active on social media. He stands for creating online content in a responsible way.
Sofia: Reflection
Sofia is a teacher who is reflective and teaches school students how to deal critically with disinformation. She stands for critically assessing news and potential online scams.
Mark: Action
Marc ist ein junger TukTuk-Fahrer, der stehts versucht, den Menschen in seiner Gemeinschaft zu helfen. Er steht handelt aktiv - gegen lokale Gerüchte, die die Gemeinschaft unter Druck setzen.
Junior Gutiérrez, 17 years old, Zona K'iche'
"It is important to know how to differentiate information because some people take advantage of other people's needs and swindle and deceive them. We should hesitate and look for concrete and trustworthy information".
Reyna Cun, 15 years old | Kaqchikel area
"I learned to hesitate before trusting any source and to not give information or personal data to just anyone".
What is Tinamit?
Tinamit means “village” in several Mayan languages. The app is a role-playing game where players have to make decisions and find solutions to everyday situations.
Playing, analyzing and finding alternatives
Dealing critically with disinformation is core to the game. Targeted at young people, it is based on the everyday life of indigenous youth living in Guatemalan villages.
Learning Media and Information Literacy via app
The game’s five protagonists are young Guatemalans who represent the five crucial skills which people need to learn Media and Information Literacy.
Lupita: Access
Lupita is a protagonist who works in a bookstore and looks after information available on or offline. She stands for accessing information in order to solve problems
Ana: Analyse
Ana is an alert, methodical and cautious student. She stands for dealing critically with unreliable online offers.
Cristian: Creation
Cristian is very active on social media. He stands for creating online content in a responsible way.
Sofia: Reflection
Sofia is a teacher who is reflective and teaches school students how to deal critically with disinformation. She stands for critically assessing news and potential online scams.
Mark: Action
Marc ist ein junger TukTuk-Fahrer, der stehts versucht, den Menschen in seiner Gemeinschaft zu helfen. Er steht handelt aktiv - gegen lokale Gerüchte, die die Gemeinschaft unter Druck setzen.
Junior Gutiérrez, 17 years old, Zona K'iche'
"It is important to know how to differentiate information because some people take advantage of other people's needs and swindle and deceive them. We should hesitate and look for concrete and trustworthy information".
Reyna Cun, 15 years old | Kaqchikel area
"I learned to hesitate before trusting any source and to not give information or personal data to just anyone".