MIL goes viral: “Strong News”

As part of the MIL goes viral project, young people in Jordan developed a fun game that promotes critical thinking about the news. The app is gaining popularity among their peers.

    The "Strong News” app

    Fake news can be a powerful tool that threatens societies and states, and particularly young people can be easily manipulated under the influence of social media. One way to counter this is by developing apps and games like "Strong News" which equips young people with the critical skills to expose fake news. The game is both educational and fun.

    How does the game work?

    “Strong News" asks questions about various subjects (politics, economics, social issues, etc.). Players take on the role of owners of a news platform and have to analyze media content, verify it and check to see if it’s true. They then have to decide whether to publish the news or not.

    Developing a media outlet

    As part of the game, players move through the media industry and build their own platform. To do this, they have to also develop their own logo, build trust with their target groups, increase their number of followers and maintain sustainability.

    The more reliable the better

    Players who spread reliable, trustworthy news can develop a competitive advantage: as the number of followers grows, players become aware of how important reliable news is for their audience.

    This message is fake!

    A visual component increases the game’s learning effect. When false information is spread, a warning pops up and explains why spreading fake information poses a danger to society. Players are encouraged to examine information very closely.

    Sadin, 16 years old

    "The app 'Strong News' helps me to understand more about news, how to verify it and analyze images. It also increases my skills in critical thinking."

    The role of the younger generation

    The "Strong News" app reflects the role young people can play in fighting fake news and rumors. With its fun approach, the game shows that a sense of responsibility and credibility are important values – not just for media companies to follow, but also for users. The app provides with the necessary tools to do this.


