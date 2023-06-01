MIL Goes Viral 2: Youth against misinformation in Lebanon

Sonia Al Masri, Rayan Gharzeddine, Roah Siage and Wassim Raydan are students from Lebanon. As participants of the MIL Goes Viral project, they are passionate about sharing knowledge on misinformation and fake news with their peers. Together with other young people, they came up with the social media campaign "Cybertaw3iya" (in English: Cyber kitchen) that aims to help young people critically reflect on their media usage, distinguish fake from fact and search help in case of crisis. In total, 22 young people from three culturally very different regions (Matn, Beqaa and Tripoli) have received training in the use of verification tools and regularly post verified examples of (regional) news on their campaign site.

To explain their views on the project, the participants produced this video. In it they share personal insights on why it is important to use media consciously and be aware of fake news and misinformation that can spread via various media platforms.