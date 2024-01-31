MIL Games: media skills for young audiences

Together with the Instituto Guatemalteco de Educación Radiofónica (IGER), DW Akademie visits study circles in Guatemala where young people learn Media and Information Literacy (MIL) through games.
Learning MIL with fun
In the IGER study circles, an initiative of the Asociación de Servicios Educativos y Culturales (ASEC), DW Akademie's partner in Guatemala, young people can have fun while learning through a circuit of games on media literacy. Playful methodologies such as the use of games make it possible to teach MIL to young audiences in an effective and innovative way.
Memes store: be careful what you choose!
This rotating board is a meme store where participants can choose to "buy" or share different types of memes, ranging from innocent jokes to sexist or racist content. The goal is for young people to learn to identify the discourse behind memes. Each time a meme is turned around, the facilitator gives an explanation of the message.
“AMI Lab”: an escape room on wheels
The AMI Lab is an escape room inside a van. Participants must solve the mystery of José Ramírez, a technological scientist who has disappeared without a trace other than his mobile laboratory. To "escape," the young people must answer questions about image manipulation, information sources and critical use of social networks.
Time to risk and play
Participants in this trivia-like game must spin the roulette wheel and, when it stops, they will find themselves with a question to answer or a challenge to overcome about media and information use. The game includes questions about misinformation, reflections on freedom of expression and challenges to verifying information.
Overcoming misinformation step by step
By rolling a giant die, players advance through a floor board in order to reach the last square. Each square shows statements about information and social media habits that move the players forward or backward. It is an analogy of how bad habits in social networks can put users at risk and cause them to "fall".
Memory of manipulation: do you remember what is real?
In this replica of a classic memory game, participants turn over giant cards trying to match pairs. Each pair consists of an original and a manipulated photo. When the pairs are found, before adding up the score in their favor, the player must mention how the photo is manipulative.
Information jenga: the challenge of truthful information
In this game of jenga, participants must remove the pieces without the tower falling. To place the piece on top, the player must answer a question or overcome a challenge on MIL topics, from creating a secure password to identifying a fake news story. Some questions include the prize of a comic about a young girl whose Facebook profile is stolen.
Being part of the media as a learning experience
The “cabina espacial” (space cabin) completes IGER's circuit of games in schools and study circles. It brings radio closer to young people through a mobile booth, allowing them to share their interests and concerns, as well as their learning with games on social networks and virtual safety. Some interventions are broadcast live on Sónica 106.9 FM, a youth radio station promoted by ASEC.
